Patriots sign Carl Davis off Jaguars’ practice squad

The Patriots announced they signed defensive lineman Carl Davis to their active roster from the Jaguars’ practice squad.

Davis, 28, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice of the Ravens in 2015.

The Ravens waived him out of the preseason in 2018, and the Browns claimed Davis off waivers. After one season with Cleveland, Davis spent time with both the Colts and Jaguars in 2019.

He was cut by the Jaguars on Monday and signed to their practice squad Tuesday.

Davis has played 36 regular-season games with 12 starts over five NFL seasons. He has 32 total tackles and a half sack.