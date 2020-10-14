Pro Bowl will not be played this season

Getty Images

The Pro Bowl is the latest event to be canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL announced today that this season’s Pro Bowl, which had been scheduled for January 31, 2021, will not be played.

The league isn’t officially calling it a cancelation but a “reimagining” of the Pro Bowl. Pro Bowl rosters will still be voted upon by fans, players and coaches, and virtual activities will recognize the game’s biggest stars. But whatever word you want to use for it, the Pro Bowl will not be played.

The NFL also announced that the 2022 Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas.