Rams linebacker Obo Okoronkwo likely to have surgery for injured elbow

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Obo Okoronkwo is expected to have surgery to address an injured left elbow, per Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

Okoronkwo was on a pass rush against Washington left tackle Geron Christian Sr. in the third quarter of Sunday’s win when he came up grabbing his arm. Okoronkwo used his left arm to shove Christian to the side and immediately reached for his elbow. The hope is that the surgery will allow Okoronkwo to get back before the end of the season.

Okoronkwo had notched his first sack of the season the previous week against the New York Giants when he saw a season-high 30 snaps for the Rams.

A fifth-round pick in 2018, Okoronkwo missed his entire rookie season while on the physically unable to perform list due to a foot injury. He appeared in 10 games for the Rams last season with seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits.