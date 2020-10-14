Sean McDermott: I have a lot of confidence in Leslie Frazier

Getty Images

The Bills rank 17th in total defense, allowing 371.8 yards per game. They are tied for 21st in points allowed, giving up 28.4 per game.

It is not good enough for head coach Sean McDermott, but not bad enough for a change at defensive coordinator.

McDermott, though, wouldn’t get into specifics about whether he plans on taking a more active role in the defensive play-calling.

“Those conversations I’ll keep in house,” McDermott said Wednesday, via James McCoy of the Buffalo News. “I have a lot of confidence in Leslie Frazier. He’s championed the defense since we’ve been here, and they’ve been on top of the NFL.”

The Bills allowed 42 points Tuesday night, but 21 of the Titans’ points came off Bills’ turnovers as Tennessee had scoring drives of 16, 12 and 18 yards. Still, McDermott, a former defensive coordinator, expects more from his defense.

“If you could be in my brain right now and on the plane and trying to sleep a couple of hours, you don’t want to be there,” McDermott said. “I take a lot of pride in our defense, and it means a lot to me as it does our defensive coaches. We’ve got a lot of confidence in those guys.

“There are things we have to work on and grow and develop, this defense and this year. It’s still a big part of my mentality. I haven’t been satisfied by where we are defensively, but I remain confident in the unit.”