Sean McVay has adjusted his coaching style by relying more on his coordinators

Getty Images

After reaching the Super Bowl in 2018, the Rams missed the playoffs in 2019, and they looked like a team on the decline. But head coach Sean McVay has improved the team’s fortunes this season, in part by learning to be less of a micromanager.

McVay hired a new offensive coordinator in Kevin O’Connell (who spent last year in Washington) and a new defensive coordinator in Brandon Staley (who spent last year in Denver), and he says that with the two of them handing more of the Xs-and-Os scheming, it has improved McVay’s ability to see the big picture.

“What I wanted to try to do is just be more present with our team,” McVay said, via ESPN. “Be around defense, special teams and the offense a little bit more. Be around the staff members a little bit more.”

McVay recognizes that a head coach has to delegate, and that he wasn’t delegating enough last season.

“Adding those guys has been huge in terms of being able to just kind of step back,” McVay said. “That’s definitely something that I’m trying to do.”

With the Rams at 4-1 heading into Sunday night’s game at San Francisco, McVay’s approach appears to be working.