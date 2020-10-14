Still perfect, Jason Sanders picks up a special teams player of the week honor

Getty Images

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders still hasn’t missed this season, and his perfect game on Sunday earned him an NFL honor.

Sanders was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after he went 5-for-5 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points in the Dolphins’ 43-17 win at San Francisco.

Sanders is now 14-for-14 on field goals and 10-for-10 on extra points this season. Sanders has also been excellent on kickoffs, with 24 touchbacks on 31 attempts.

In just two games in October, Sanders is 10-for-10 on field goals. A Player of the Month award may be coming as well.