Texans put Benardrick McKinney on injured reserve

The Texans didn’t have linebacker Benardrick McKinney in the lineup for their Week Five win over the Jaguars and it will be some time before he’s back in action.

McKinney was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. He has a shoulder injury and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that he will need surgery to repair the injury.

McKinney started the first four games of the season for Houston and has been a starter for most of his six seasons with the team. He had 37 tackles in those four outings.

Tyrell Adams started in place of McKinney in Week Five. The Texans also signed linebacker Kyle Emanuel off the Raiders practice squad to help flesh out the group in McKinney’s absence.