Titans activate Adam Humphries, Cameron Batson from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Titans continued to get players back from their reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Wide receivers Adam Humphries and Cameron Batson are the latest players to come off the list in Tennessee. Humphries returns to the active roster while Batson reverts to the practice squad.

The Titans have also activated defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, cornerback Kristian Fulton, tackle Isaiah Wilson, and practice squad cornerback Greg Mabin from the list in recent days. Correa was traded to the Jaguars on Wednesday.

Six players remain on the Titans’ list. Wide receiver Corey Davis, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, tight end MyCole Pruitt, and fullback Khari Blasingame were members of the active roster when they tested positive. Tight end Tommy Hudson and defensive back Breon Borders will head back to the practice squad.