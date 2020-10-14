Washington claims Casey Toohill off waivers

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has added a former member of a divisional rival to their active roster.

Washington announced that they have claimed linebacker Casey Toohill off of waivers from the Eagles. Toohill was dropped along with defensive back Grayland Arnold on Tuesday.

Toohill was a seventh-round pick by the Eagles this year. He appeared in their Week Two loss to the Rams and played 22 defensive snaps.

While Toohill is now on Washington, he won’t be eligible to play for the team until he goes through six days of COVID-19 testing. That means he won’t be playing against the Giants this Sunday.