Will Eagles have interest in Le’Veon Bell?

Getty Images

Miles Sanders‘ 316 rushing yards ranks sixth in the league. The Eagles’ running back depth, though, could be better.

Boston Scott, Corey Clement and Jason Huntley have combined for 31 carries for 94 yards and no rushing touchdowns.

That and the Eagles’ previous interest in veteran running backs, including Carlos Hyde and Devonta Freeman, has everyone wondering whether the team will have interest in Le'Veon Bell. The Jets, who have former Eagles executive Joe Douglas as their General Manager, officially released Bell on Wednesday.

“Listen, I’m extremely comfortable with the guys we have,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday, via Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media. “Obviously, Le’Veon is a good player, and he’s had a lot of production in this league, but I’m excited about Miles and what he’s done.”

Bell likely wants to go somewhere where he’s the starting running back anyway and to a team that’s committed to using its starting running back. Bell’s complaints about his usage on social media this week seemingly was the last straw for the Jets.

The Eagles have reason to love Sanders, who is averaging 5.1 yards a carry, and Pederson sounds as if they will make do behind their feature back.

“This is a situation where I think we’ve found our three-down guy in Miles,” Pederson said. “And that’s something we’ve been looking for . . . and so we’re thrilled about that. There’s room to grow there, there’s room to get better, but I’m excited about the guys we have.”