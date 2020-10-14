Will Parks returns to practice for Eagles

Getty Images

Safety Will Parks is set to return to practice for the Philadelphia Eagles this week after missing the first five weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Parks was designated to return from the injured reserve list on Tuesday. He can practice with the team for the next 21 days before the Eagles will have to add him to the active roster or end his season.

Parks agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles in March after playing his first four seasons for the Denver Broncos. Parks appeared in 62 career games for Denver with 15 starts. He racked up 149 tackles with four interceptions, 13 passes defended, two forced fumbles and a sack during his tenure with the Broncos.

Parks injured his hamstring in the latter stages of training camp. He was kept on the team’s initial 53-man roster before being moved to injured reserve to preserve his ability to return from the list this season.

The Eagles also waived defensive back Grayland Arnold and defensive end Casey Toohill.