A.J. Green frustrated, doesn’t want to be traded

A couple of video clips of Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green made the rounds after last Sunday’s 27-3 loss to the Ravens.

One showed Green giving little effort to tackle Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters after Peters intercepted a pass that was thrown over Green’s head and the other featured Green talking to an assistant on the sideline after leaving the game with a hamstring injury. There was no audio of the conversation, but some lip-readers believed Green said the team should trade him if they’re not going to use him.

On Thursday, Green denied saying that and said he “of course” wants to remain with the team. Green did admit to being frustrated by the way things have gone this season. The pass Peters intercepted was the only one thrown his way last weekend and he has 14 catches for 119 yards on the season.

“I’m just happy to be back out there,” Green said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I know it’s going to come over time. . . . I don’t want them to force me anything.”

Green said he “can’t put that out there” in reference to his response to the interception and he’ll get a chance to make a more positive impression in Indianapolis on Sunday.