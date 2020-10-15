Aaron Donald says he was single-teamed on each of his four sacks

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald doesn’t like to be double-teamed. Last week’s game against Washington proves why he should be, on every play.

Donald explained to reporters on Thursday that he was single-blocked on each of the four plays that resulted in sacks.

“When I get opportunities to get those one-on-one blocks, I have to take advantage of it and I have to continue to do that, continue to get myself better and continue to try to be productive,” Donald said.

Donald didn’t want to dwell on the performance that won for him the NFC defensive player of the week award.

“That’s last week,” Donald said “So we are focused on playing the 49ers and trying to have some success that week. So that’s the main focus.”

Donald needs to be the main focus of the 49ers’ offensive line, or whoever plays quarterback for San Francisco will have a hard time doing much of anything.