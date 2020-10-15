Adrian Peterson misses practice with an illness

Getty Images

The Lions practiced without running back Adrian Peterson on Thursday.

Peterson was not on Wednesday’s injury report, but an illness kept him from getting on the field as the team continued preparations for Sunday’s trip to Jacksonville.

NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills said during a Thursday conference call that because of the onset of flu season we’re likely to see more players and coaches miss practices if they are having symptoms of COVID-19 like sore throats and coughs. Sills said teams will be cautious on that front even if the player’s last test was negative.

Center Frank Ragnow (groin) was also out of practice for the first time this week. He was limited on Wednesday, so things aren’t moving in the right direction for his chances of playing on Sunday.