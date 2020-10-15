Anthony Castonzo fully participates in practice

Getty Images

It looks like the Colts will have left tackle Anthony Castonzo back in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against the Bengals.

Castonzo missed last Sunday’s loss to the Browns with a rib injury, but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. The Colts listed Castonzo as a full participant on Thursday, which should leave him on track to play if all goes well on Friday.

Linebacker Darius Leonard is not on the same trajectory. He remained out of practice for the second day in a row and seems likely to miss a second straight game with a groin injury.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) and defensive tackle Denico Autry (ankle, knee) also missed practice for the second day in a row. Running back Jordan Wilkins (calf) went from limited to out and tackle Chaz Green (back) missed practice after not being listed at all on Wednesday.

Safety Julian Blackmon (groin), tight end Trey Burton (rest), and defensive end Justin Houston (hip) all practiced after sitting out on Wednesday.