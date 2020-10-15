Baker Mayfield “trending in the right direction”

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw much on Wednesday as he was limited in practice due to sore ribs, but the team feels positive about how things are going with Sunday’s game against the Steelers getting closer.

Quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt said on Thursday that the quarterback is “trending in the right direction” and the plan was for him to do more at practice later in the day. Head coach Kevin Stefanski also thinks that Mayfield is on the right track heading into the weekend.

“With any injury there is always flexibility and movement and then there is a pain element to all of this,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But he’s progressing.”

Case Keenum warmed up briefly when Mayfield was hurt last Sunday, but never entered the game. Stefanski also coached Keenum in Minnesota and said Keenum “understands how to prepare” for the possibility that he’ll need to play.