Bears work out Manti Te’o, Deone Bucannon, Justin Phillips

The Bears are kicking the tires on some linebackers who could provide depth.

Manti Te'o, Done Bucannon and Justin Phillips are all working out for the Bears, according to multiple reports.

Te’o was a second-round pick of the Chargers in 2013 who played four years there and three years for the Saints. He is best remembered for a career at Notre Dame during which he was an All-American on the field and had one of the weirdest stories in football history off the field, with an alleged dead girlfriend who turned out not to exist.

Bucannon was a first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2014 who has also played for the Buccaneers and Giants. He was with the Falcons this year but didn’t make the active roster.

Phillips played four games for the Raiders last year as an undrafted rookie.