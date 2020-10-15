Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers will have multiple guys blocking Myles Garrett: “He is that good”

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger has only been sacked seven times through the first four games of the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But with Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns up next this Sunday, the Steelers will be facing a major challenge in keeping that number in check.

Garrett has firmly entered the upper tier of pass rushers in the NFL now in his fourth season with the Browns. He had 6.0 sacks through five games played this year with at least one sack in four straight games. Roethlisberger said on Wednesday that the Steelers intend to have multiple players focused on keeping Garrett from getting into the backfield.

“(Myles Garrett) is a generational-type football player,” Roethlisberger said, via Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com. “He’s really, really good. He’s a guy that we have to know where he is, and we’re going to have to have multiple guys blocking him because he is a game changer. He is that good.”

In addition to the six sacks, Garrett has 10 quarterback hits and has forced three fumbles, which is tied with Foyesade Oluokun and Marlon Humphrey for the league lead. His six sacks trail only the 7.5 of Aaron Donald.

It make take pure offensive line double teams or using running backs and tight ends to chip Garrett to keep him from getting to Roethlisberger this weekend.