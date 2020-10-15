Bills confirm they have looked into signing Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

The Bills are taking an interest in free agent running back Le'Veon Bell.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed today that the Bills have looked at signing Bell, who was cut by the Jets yesterday.

“We always look into every situation, this being one of them. Trying to improve our football team — that’s all I can say right now,” McDermott said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

Although he was a first-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2017, it’s been a long time since Bell looked like one of the league’s elite running backs. He sat out the 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Steelers and has struggled with the Jets in 2019 and 2020.

Now he’ll try to convince some team that he can play at a high level. Perhaps that team can be the Bills.