Dak Prescott: I’ll be back stronger and better

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has sent his first public message since suffering a compound fracture of his ankle in last Sunday’s game.

Prescott was taken to the hospital and had surgery on Sunday night to repair the injury. He was released from the hospital on Monday and went on Instagram to share his gratitude for the good wishes he’s received in the last few days.

Prescott also vowed to make it more than all the way back from the injury.

“Forever thankful for the love and support I’ve received. I’ll be back stronger and better. Thank you all,” Prescott wrote.

While there are contractual issues to sort out to ensure Prescott will be in Dallas next year, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the team anticipates Prescott being able to do some work at the tail end of the 2021 offseason program and that he will be ready to start next season.