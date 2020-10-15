Dak Prescott: I’ll be back stronger and better

Posted by Josh Alper on October 15, 2020, 10:07 AM EDT
Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has sent his first public message since suffering a compound fracture of his ankle in last Sunday’s game.

Prescott was taken to the hospital and had surgery on Sunday night to repair the injury. He was released from the hospital on Monday and went on Instagram to share his gratitude for the good wishes he’s received in the last few days.

Prescott also vowed to make it more than all the way back from the injury.

“Forever thankful for the love and support I’ve received. I’ll be back stronger and better. Thank you all,” Prescott wrote.

While there are contractual issues to sort out to ensure Prescott will be in Dallas next year, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the team anticipates Prescott being able to do some work at the tail end of the 2021 offseason program and that he will be ready to start next season.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Dak Prescott: I’ll be back stronger and better

  1. And Jerry will overpay him based on his “potential” thus leading the Cowboys into yet another five years of mediocrity.

  2. Dak won’t be back in a Dallas uniform. If Jerruh was going to pay him, he would’ve done it already.

  4. NEWSFLASH: you never come back from a double fracture, torn ligaments being stronger. But, we are all betting on you that you will return as good as ever, which is damn good! Get well and get paid! The NFL needs you.

  5. What kills me is the media screaming ‘Jerry did Dak wrong’ now that he is hurt…where were the screams when ‘Dak was betting on himself and breaking NFL records’. Can’t have it both ways. Jerry made fair offer, Dak didn’t accept…done. we all pick our paths and accept the risks that go along with them. Now the media says Dak will have many suitors…LMAO…but does Dak really want to play for the (insert bottom 10 teams under salary cap…JETS).

  7. Naterade says:
    October 15, 2020 at 10:27 am
    Better? Is he expecting the entire game to be played in garbage time?
    _____________________________________________________________________

    Garbage time? Do you even watch football? Every game they had a lead or chance to take a lead late in the 4th quarter, but just because they ended up losing it makes it “garbage time?” I get it, most people hate the Cowboys and their players, but Dak was easily playing like a top 5, if not top 3 QB this season.

  8. cshea10 says:
    October 15, 2020 at 10:56 am
    Is it still considered garbage time if they take the lead or win the game?

    No. The problem is he never wins them. He just pads his stats once they get down big.

  9. Dak ill believe it when i see it. You need to start winning some games because you may throw for allot of yards. Thats great but i have yet to see you winning allot of games and getting to the big games. Again ill believe it when i see it. Ice up son

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.