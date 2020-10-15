Dak Prescott: This “little adversity” is going to be just another chapter

Getty Images

Dak Prescott had his first doctor’s visit following surgery Sunday night to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.

The Cowboys quarterback said in a social media post he is “ready to get this journey started.”

“Just ready to start this road to comeback,” Prescott said. “I know this little adversity is just going to be another chapter in the book. I’m excited to move forward and write it. . . . I’m in great spirits. I’m going to stay that way. Looking forward to this football season, seeing the game in a different perspective and supporting my teammates and those around the league that need. Just excited. Excited for God’s purpose and God’s plan. I know it’s bigger than anything that I see or could have imagined. But I’m trusting him. My faith is doubled down more than ever.”

Prescott also thanked everyone for their support and prayers. J.J. Watt, Troy Aikman, Patrick Mahomes, Carson Wentz, Richard Sherman, Dwayne Haskins and Dirk Nowitzki were among those who tweeted their well wishes to Prescott after his injury during Sunday’s victory over the Giants.

“I just want everyone to know that I’m doing well and I can’t thank you enough for all your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days” Prescott said. “They’ve been more than overwhelming. From teammates to family to friends to fans I don’t know to current and former players around the league and players around all sports. I just wanted to say thank you. They’re definitely appreciated and received well.”

Prescott’s injury is expected to take four to six months to heal.