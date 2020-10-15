Dak Prescott was at the Cowboys facility Thursday

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sent his thanks to fans on Thursday for their good wishes after his season-ending ankle injury and then moved on to talk to his teammates.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Prescott was at the team’s facility and that the rest of the team got a lift from seeing the quarterback.

“You just see the reaction everybody has that he’s here, I just think that speaks volumes about him as a man and just the electricity that he brings to our football team,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Prescott had surgery on Sunday to repair the compound fracture he suffered against the Giants and returned home on Monday. McCarthy said he doesn’t know how much Prescott will be around the team as he recovers from that injury, but it sounds like the coach would welcome any visits he’s able to make.