Dalvin Cook not practicing today

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is not practicing today.

Cook, who suffered a groin injury in Sunday night’s loss to the Seahawks, is out of practice for the second consecutive day. That puts his availability for Sunday against the Falcons in doubt.

The good news for the Vikings is that they should be fine without Cook. Alexander Mattison, the backup who became the bell cow when Cook went down, was more effective than Cook was on Sunday night, with 20 carries for 112 yards and catching all three of the passes thrown to him for 24 yards.

Cook signed a five-year, $63 million contract with the Vikings before the season.