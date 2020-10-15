Darius Slay returns for limited practice

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has made some progress in getting cleared from the concussion protocol.

Slay was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday. He was out of practice on Wednesday and he could get the green light to play against the Ravens if he fails to experience any symptoms after his increase in work.

Wide receivers DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) were both limited for the second straight day. Neither player played last week and Jeffery has yet to play at all this season. Cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and tight end Richard Rodgers (neck) also remained limited.

Right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) missed practice again on Thursday.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley (illness), guard Jamon Brown (illness), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (not injury related), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (illness), and safety K'Von Wallace (neck) were all full participants after missing Wednesday’s practice.