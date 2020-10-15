Davante Adams: Frustration about not playing led to deleted tweet

Getty Images

In the hours before the Packers played the Falcons on Monday night in Week Four, wide receiver Davante Adams posted and deleted a tweet saying that he would not be playing in the game despite feeling his hamstring was well enough for him to play.

Adams wrote that he’d done “everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others” in the deleted tweet. On Wednesday, Adams explained why he posted the tweet.

“It’s not too much to read into it to say I was frustrated,” Adams said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “Obviously, I’m a competitor. I think everybody knows that. Everybody knows what I’m about and how I play football. I don’t necessarily, obviously, understand what the club’s interest [is] and everything that goes with it. But being a competitor, like I said, and me being who I am and how I’m wired, even if I’m not 100 percent, which I said obviously at that point I felt great to play. But even if I’m not 100 percent, I mean, I’ve played few football games feeling 100 percent. So at the end of the day, a lot of that factored into the decision.”

Adams didn’t apologize for the feelings, but said taking the tweet down was the “best thing” because it eliminated a potential distraction for the team heading into the game.

It doesn’t look like there will be a need for another tweet before the Packers face the Buccaneers this Sunday. Adams was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and more of the same over the next two days should mean he plays for the first time since Week Two.