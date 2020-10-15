Dwayne Haskins will be out again today with an illness

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins either has an illness or an “illness.” Either way, it hasn’t resolved itself.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Haskins won’t practice on Thursday with the same illness that kept him from standing on the sidelines in street clothes for what would have been the first game of his demotion from No. 1 to No. 3. Haskins also didn’t practice on Wednesday.

Haskins may indeed have a non-COVID illness that legitimately keeps him from showing up for work. The circumstances remain suspect to say the least, but also understandable.

Haskins went from being the quarterback of the present/future to not on the game-day roster, in the blink of an eye. He’s surely feeling betrayed and disrespected and generally not wanted.

Regardless of what his absence does to his short- and long-term prospects in Washington, it’s currently believed the team will try to trade Haskins, presumably after the season. Maybe Haskins wants something to happen sooner than that, and maybe he’s staying away in an effort to get them to at least try.