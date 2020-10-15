Falcons shut down facility due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

The Falcons are the latest NFL team to have their operations interrupted by multiple positive tests for COVID-19.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has shut its facility on Thursday as a result of those tests. According to the report, the Falcons have had four positive tests but that not all of them have been confirmed at this point.

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and that led the team to put intensive protocols in place for practice on Wednesday.

The Falcons are scheduled to be in Minnesota to play the Vikings on Sunday, but Thursday’s developments and the NFL’s response to similar situations the last few weeks would seem to put that at risk. The two teams do not share a bye week, so rescheduling would mean altering schedules for other teams to remain on track for a 17-week regular season.