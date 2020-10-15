Jason Garrett: Dak Prescott is as tough as they come

Getty Images

The lasting image of Dak Prescott from Sunday is of Mike McCarthy and Jason Garrett, side by side, leaning over the Cowboys quarterback. Garrett coached Prescott for his first four seasons. McCarthy is Prescott’s head coach now.

The concern of Prescott’s former head coach and Giants players during the game, and the outpouring from the NFL community afterward, shows the respect Prescott has earned.

“Obviously, very sad that he had the injury,” Garrett said Thursday in his first media session since the loss to his former team. “One thing I know about him, he’s as tough as they come. His mentally tough; he’s physically tough. Surgery seemed to have gone well. Our communication over the last few days have been positive. It seems like he is in good spirits. Wish him nothing but the best. He’s a special guy.”

Garrett went 40-24 with Prescott as his starting quarterback. Prescott had started 69 consecutive games, a streak that will end this week when Andy Dalton starts for the Cowboys with Prescott out for the season with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle.