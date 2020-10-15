Last year Bears cut Mike Davis, this year Bears think he’ll be “a beast” to stop

Getty Images

Less than a year ago, the Bears cut running back Mike Davis. That was a surprise, given that they had signed him to a two-year, $6 million contract in free agency and had only given him 11 carries in seven games. But the Bears decided to move on quickly, in time for his signing not to count toward their compensatory pick formula.

Now the Bears are preparing to face Davis, and they don’t sound too thrilled about having to face a guy who could still be on their roster.

Davis is the starting running back for the Panthers while Christian McCaffrey is out, and Davis is actually averaging more yards from scrimmage per game than McCaffrey was before he got hurt. Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said Davis is going to be tough to stop.

“He’s a damn beast,” Pagano said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

The Bears’ offense has struggled this season, and they may now be wondering if they’d be better off with Davis than against him.