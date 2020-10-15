LSU-Florida postponed after COVID-19 outbreak

USA Today

On Saturday, Florida coach Dan Mullen said he wanted 90,000 fans to pack the stadium for this week’s home game against LSU. By Wednesday, a COVID-19 outbreak had caused the game to be postponed.

Florida announced that 21 football players have tested positive for COVID-19, and so the game will not be played on Saturday. It is currently slated to be moved to December 12.

Despite Mullen’s bravado about packing fans into a stadium during a pandemic, COVID-19 is still very much a threat, and it has significantly affected the college football season. Every college football program in the country adjusted its schedule because of the pandemic, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have still not started their seasons, and LSU-Florida is one of dozens of games that have been postponed because of local outbreaks.

Florida said it is not sure whether its team will be healthy enough to play next week’s scheduled game against Missouri.