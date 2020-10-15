Melvin Gordon back at practice for Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos sent running back Melvin Gordon home without practicing on Wednesday, but they welcomed him back to work on Thursday.

Gordon didn’t practice on Wednesday because he was arrested for driving under the influence late Tuesday night. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said that the team didn’t want him at practice “until we get to the bottom of everything.”

The team appears to be comfortable with whatever they’ve learned about the circumstances of Gordon’s arrest. Multiple reporters at the open portion of Denver’s practice report Gordon is on the field with the rest of the team.

Fangio also said that “there will be some consequences” for Gordon from the team as a result of the arrest. If those consequences have been determined, they have not been announced and Gordon is also subject to league discipline.