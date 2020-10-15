Ravens’ DC yelled at Bengals’ coach for last-minute field goal down 27-0

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 15, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT
Trailing the Ravens 27-0 on Sunday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor sent his field goal team on the field with 37 seconds left to avoid a shutout and lose 27-3. Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale was not amused.

Asked today for his reaction to that field goal, Martindale said Taylor knows his reaction because he was screaming at Taylor across the field for what Martindale considered a bush league move.

“He knew what it was because it was awful quiet when I yelled it across the field. There are some people that take that as a victory. We’ll see. We’ll have plenty to talk about the next time we play them,” Martindale said, via ESPN.

If Taylor just didn’t want his offense to get shut out, he got what he wanted with that last-minute field goal. But Martindale didn’t like it, or respect it.

61 responses to “Ravens’ DC yelled at Bengals’ coach for last-minute field goal down 27-0

  1. Wink needs to shut it ans calm down. We play to win the game till the end, if you dont like ti well get a stop.

  2. Then don’t let them get in FG range Wink. Stop whining. Maybe the Cincy kicker needed practice. Either way it’s irrelevant.

  3. So is the offense just supposed to stop playing? If they had gone for it and scored a TD would that have been bush league? Either way they had no chance of winning the game so why not have the drive end with points since they had moved the ball into position to score?

  4. Perhaps Taylor should be the one who’s upset. The Ravens kicked TWO field goals….in addition to their 3 touchdowns.

  5. Is it possible that it’s “bush-league” to kick the needless field goal as well as bush-league to bother whining about it?

  6. As dumb as it is to kick a FG in that situation, it is dumber for Wink to get upset about it. Being shutout can be demoralizing so I can see why Taylor did what he did though I wouldn’t have personally gone for the FG.

  7. Ol’ Winky-poo comes off poorly here. If you don’t want them kicking a field goal, have your defense stop them from being able to attempt one.

  8. While I will admit there was obviously no real point to the field goal because it was impossible to win the game, Wink needs to chill the hell out. Yelling across the field to the opposing teams head coach because he went for a pointless field goal at the end of a winless game is just obnoxious. You won, Wink and affectively shut the freaking Bengals out.

  9. That field goal was the closest thing to a middle finger you will see a coach do. It’s clear that field goal was worth more than just 3 points.

  12. Wouldn’t the Bengals purposefully not scoring be “bush league” just to preserve a shutout by their opponent? Why would the Bengals care what the other team wants?

  16. What, he expected the other team to stop playing just to protect his shut-out? THAT’S bush-league…

  18. Nobody is worried about Baltimore, because they’ve shown what they’re capable of come playoff time, and it’s not winning that’s for sure!!

  21. If you want the shutout, don’t let them get into field goal range with time left on the clock.

    You’re not “entitled” to a shutout because you had one for 59 minutes and 23 seconds. Finish the game, Nancy.

  22. It is really stupid to kick a field goal in that situation. Practice your fourth down offense. You clearly need it.

  23. His team won the game handily and yet Martindale has a problem with the Bengals wanting to at least put points on the board? Worry about your own team and keep your nose out of the other team’s business.

    It’s one thing for players to jaw at each other. Coaches should act like professionals.

  26. First time I’ve ever heard of the guy up 27-0 being upset with the other team for running up the score.

  28. Seriously? Usually it’s the opposite – losing coach gets mad at a team running up the score. But this? Childish. Just like with running up the score, if you don’t want them to score, then stop them! If you wanted a shut-out, then you should’ve played better. Mr. Martindale, you need to go home, sit down and rethink your priorities in life.

  29. Taylor probably wanted to get his kicker and ST to get a live shot at a last second FG.

    Wink has been around football long enough to know that.

  30. Real tough guy. Yelling at a team he is a million times better then. Worry about Derrick Henry not bulldozing your defense in the playoffs instead.

  31. Its not surprising. Taylor is in over his head and will be released at the end of the season. He got the job because he mad a nice cup of coffee for McVay.

  32. if you don’t like it, block the field goal? isn’t that what winning teams say when the losing team complains about them continuing to score?

  34. So he wanted the opposing HC to just give him a shut out…? Shut outs aren’t given they are earned. If you can’t keep them out of field goal range then you didn’t earn it.

  35. It was always customary to kick a late FG to keep the goose egg off the board. He trippin’.
    And I wish we didn’t kick FGs against KC.

  36. Who cares? Why would he scream at him? Was his little ego hurt that he didn’t get a shut out? It’s the NFL bro, pull you panties up and realize that coaches don’t want to see a goose egg for their score. What a baby.

  37. Of course the Bengals should have gone for the conversion. You have to take your small victories where you can get them. What did the Raven want — the Bengals to try for touchdown and a twenty-two point conversion?

  38. what a jerk Wink is. God forbid a team put points on the board and ruin his precious stats…

  39. That’s like a coach yelling at the other teams batter who hit a homerun with 2 outs in the 9th down 8-0 instead of gracefully just taking 3 strikes to close the game out.

  40. I would have had my kicker do that, too. Nobody wants to get shut out. And if the Ravens wanted the shutout, they should have stopped the Bengals on the field. As it is, the Ravens didn’t earn a shutout.

    That wasn’t cheap or dirty.

  41. Wink may not like it but one of the season ending tie-breakers is points scored. So if you happen to be tied for the last playoff spot those 3 points could be what put’s in the dance. So yeah, shat-up and play da game Winkster.

  43. I see some folks saying they should have blocked the field goal. If their defense was so tough and “earned a shutout”, why did they even let them get in field-goal range in the first place?

  44. Whine or not – he’s kinda right. Kicking a field goal so you don’t get shut out is pure beta and profoundly weak. Anyone that defines that as some sort of win, or finds some sort of weird comfort in kicking a field goal just to make the score 27-3 is a huge loser. Martin sales point is that the game is over. 37 seconds left. Take a knee and accept your whuppin, but the bengals wanted to be annoying little ankle biters by kicking a field goal

  45. I can’t imagine George Halas would have yelled at Vince Lombardi about some chicken salad like that.

  46. Don’t know what’s more ridiculous a grown man called Wink , complaining about a coach not wanting his rookie QB to get shutout or the few who think he’s right .

  48. The pic of Wink gives me PTSD of all the coaches that would flip out at football camps during the summer.

    Also…put on your mask…on second thought keep it off 😉

  51. Is this a joke? If you want your shutout then you play till the final whistle. Anybody who’s been on the losing end of a bad game knows when you’re down you want to try and ruin the opponents shutout. Play the game wink. That is some real weak stuff

  52. Pull that mask up over your eyes next time Wink so you don’t have to view it. Btw, has the league contacted you for not covering your nose and mouth with it?

  53. This is kind of fascinating and brings up lots of questions. Can you truly be proud of a shutout if it isn’t fully earned? At what exact point was the Bengals’ offense supposed to stop trying and just concede to the D? Would a FG have been acceptable at the 3:00 mark or would that already have been too late? And what if the Bengals had went for it on 4th down and eventually gotten a TD? Would that have been okay or would them going for it on 4th when they were clearly out of the game have been just as bad as kicking a FG?

  55. Had Baltimore scored another TD and the Bengals taken offense Wink would have said “Too bad”. Any team that quits isn’t worth a thing and it was valuable game time for Burrow and that young team. Maybe he’s still pouting about the 34 points the Chiefs scored on his precious defense.

  56. I can see why Wink is considered the 3rd Ryan brother. Another blowhard who thinks it’s all about him.

