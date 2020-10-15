Report: Falcons had option to open facility Thursday afternoon

Getty Images

The Falcons announced that they closed their team facility on Thursday after one member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 and that they will be doing all of their work remotely for the rest of the day.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, they didn’t have to keep the doors closed for the entire day. Pelissero reports that the team could have opened up the facility in the afternoon, but opted to remain closed.

The plan is now to reopen the facility and resume in-person work on Friday. Thursday’s COVID-19 testing results will determine whether that reopening goes on as planned.

Earlier reports indicated that it was not a player who tested positive and Pelissero reports that the result came from a test administered to an assistant coach.