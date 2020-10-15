Report: Le’Veon Bell choosing between Bills, Chiefs and Dolphins

Getty Images

Running back Le'Veon Bell became a free agent when the Jets released him on Wednesday, but it doesn’t sound like he will be one for long.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Bell currently plans to sign with either the Bills, Chiefs or Dolphins after hearing from each of those clubs since parting ways with the Jets. Per the report, a decision is expected to come as early as Thursday.

The Jets play Miami on Sunday (and in Week 12), the Bills in Week Seven and the Chiefs in Week Eight, so Bell is likely to get a shot to play against his former team.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was asked about interest in Bell at Thursday’s press conference.

“That’s really more of a question for [General Manager] Chris [Grier],” Flores said, via the Miami Herald. “My focus is on the Jets and the players they have on their team. I’ve said this before, he’s a very good player, as a personnel staff, an organization, [we consider] anyone available who can help our team.”

Myles Gaskin leads the Dolphins in rushing with Matt Breida and Jordan Howard behind him on the depth chart. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the starter in Kansas City and Devin Singletary is the top back on the Bills depth chart.