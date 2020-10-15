Report: Le’Veon Bell choosing between Bills, Chiefs and Dolphins

October 15, 2020
Running back Le'Veon Bell became a free agent when the Jets released him on Wednesday, but it doesn’t sound like he will be one for long.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Bell currently plans to sign with either the Bills, Chiefs or Dolphins after hearing from each of those clubs since parting ways with the Jets. Per the report, a decision is expected to come as early as Thursday.

The Jets play Miami on Sunday (and in Week 12), the Bills in Week Seven and the Chiefs in Week Eight, so Bell is likely to get a shot to play against his former team.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was asked about interest in Bell at Thursday’s press conference.

“That’s really more of a question for [General Manager] Chris [Grier],” Flores said, via the Miami Herald. “My focus is on the Jets and the players they have on their team. I’ve said this before, he’s a very good player, as a personnel staff, an organization, [we consider] anyone available who can help our team.”

Myles Gaskin leads the Dolphins in rushing with Matt Breida and Jordan Howard behind him on the depth chart. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the starter in Kansas City and Devin Singletary is the top back on the Bills depth chart.

  3. All solid teams to choose from. It will be exciting to see what talent is actually there, and what is just Le’Veon’s own foolishness.

  6. LB could play both end and guard on my team if I were the coach. End of the bench and guarding the water.

  7. Just because he “heard” from these teams doesn’t mean he gets to choose. Maybe his contract demands will be to high and the teams will opt-out. My guess is the Chiefs & Bills are “interested” at the league minimum. Dolphins might pay the most but if he wants a shot at a ring, there is only one of those teams he should play for.

  8. It will be Miami.

    League minimum deal….

    Not much left in the tank…

    Thats where he lives.

    Miami… book it.

  10. I can understand the Dolphins but the other two teams would make their roster worse by adding this cancer.

  11. What a kid in a candy store moment after having been with Gase and the Jets. And not just a normal kid in a candy store but a kid who never knew before that candy ever existed because after a few games under Gase you surely start to forget there are winning teams with good leadership.

  12. The only reason I see him choosing the Dolphins is because he likes Coach Flores and he can easily become the featured back. As much as I like Myles Gaskin, Le’Veon Bell is a big upgrade at the running back position. Somehow free agent, Jordan Howard hasn’t worked out for the Dolphins. The Chiefs and Bills are built to win now. The Dolphins are still trying to put the pieces together.

  14. dolphins likely makes sense. he lives there, so it wouldn’t require much effort (which he likes). so he can focus on his rap career and video games.

  15. Is it a coincidence that those 3 teams are the Jets’ next 3 opponents? Miami makes sense, but the Bills could probably make nice use of him. Assuming he’s anywhere near where he was a few years ago in Pittsburgh.

  16. Any team that signs him is in for a troubled, petulant pain in the neck. His talent and desire to succeed are long gone. He just wants a paycheck.

  17. It would be interesting to see how Andy Reid would use him in KC. He already got his guaranteed money from the Jets so he’s free go somewhere for less to chase a ring if that’s what he’s looking for. No doubt he’d be in line for more touches in Miami and close to home so I could see that happening, but it would make more sense for the Dolphins to see what they have with the guys on the roster than to bring in someone temporarily like Bell.

  18. The second I saw signs of malcontent I begged the football gods he would come to the Bills. We desperately need a pass catching threat out or the backfield that isn’t 5’8”.

  19. I saw Josh Allen sitting back there in the pocket with all the time in the world so I’m thinking this O-line would be good for Bell. Go for Buffalo.

  20. Dolphins are a dumpster fire. They for sure are signing this guy. He’ll finish out the year, become a free agent after having a terrible season and next year be watching from home swapping war stories with AB.

  22. my guess is he goes off for 150 total yards and TD vs the Jets while Gase continues to pound Frank Gore for 1 YPC

