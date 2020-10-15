T.J. Watt up to full practice, Diontae Johnson limited

Getty Images

The Steelers had seven players out of practice on Wednesday and all but one of them were on the field for Thursday’s session.

That group included wide receiver Diontae Johnson. He was limited to a handful of snaps by a back injury last weekend and got in a limited practice on Thursday.

Linebacker T.J. Watt was limited by shoulder injury on Wednesday before returning for a full practice on Thursday.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), tight end Eric Ebron (hand), center Maurkice Pouncey (foot), and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (not injury related) all practiced in full after sitting out on Wednesday. Right guard David DeCastro (abdomen) was the only player to remain out.