Titans activate Jeffery Simmons, put Darrynton Evans on IR

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is back on the Titans’ active roster.

The Titans announced that Simmons has been activated from their reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. He’s the sixth player to return to the active roster from the list in recent days.

Wide receiver Corey Davis, tight end MyCole Pruitt, and fullback Khari Blasingame remain on the list along with two players from the practice squad.

The Titans also announced that running back Darrynton Evans has been placed on injured reserve. He hurt his hamstring against the Bills on Tuesday and will miss at least three weeks.

Evans has five carries for 21 yards in two games this season.

In addition to those moves, the Titans have designated safety Dane Cruikshank for return from injured reserve. He has not played in a game yet this season.