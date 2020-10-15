Tre’Davious White back at practice

Getty Images

The Bills could be getting a couple of starters on their defense back as they try to avoid a second-straight loss.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White did not practice at all last week because of a back injury and he was inactive for Tuesday night’s 42-16 loss to the TItans. The Bills held their first practice of this week on Thursday and White was able to take part.

The corner is listed as a limited participant by the Bills. They’ll practice again on Friday and Saturday before issuing injury designations for Monday’s game against the Chiefs.

Linebacker Matt Milano was also limited in practice. He sat out all of last week’s practices and Tuesday’s game with a pectoral injury.

Tight end Dawson Knox (calf) did not practice. Running back Zack Moss (toe) was a full participant after missing Tuesday’s game.