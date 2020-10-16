Bears activate John Jenkins from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Bears activated defensive tackle John Jenkins from injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

They list him as questionable for Sunday’s game in Carolina.

The Bears placed Jenkins on injured reserve Sept. 24 after he injured his thumb in a Week Two game against the Giants.

Jenkins appeared in the first two contests of the season as a reserve, recording two tackles.

He signed with the Bears on April 28, for his second stint with the team. Jenkins appeared in eight games with one start for the Bears in 2017.

He also has played for the Saints (2013-16), Seahawks (2016), Giants (2018) and Dolphins (2019). Last year, Jenkins appeared in all 16 games with five starts for Miami.

The Bears released veteran defensive tackle Daniel McCullers in a corresponding move. McCullers originally signed Sept. 24 when Jenkins was placed on injured reserve but was inactive for all three games since his arrival.