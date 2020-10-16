Cardinals to have 1,200 fans at next home game

Getty Images

Cardinals fans in Arizona will get their first chance to see the team in person on October 25.

The team announced on Friday that 1,200 fans will be allowed in State Farm Stadium to watch the Cardinals take on the Seahawks in Week Seven. Decisions about the amount of fans who can attend any future home games have not been at this point.

Seats for the game against Seattle will only be available to season ticket holders and will only be sold in quantities of two. The tickets will be made available to season ticket holders based on seniority.

The Cardinals tested the COVID-19 protocols in place at games this season when they played the Lions in Week Three. There were 750 family members and friends of players, coaches and other personnel in attendance for that game.