Colts: We have closed facility after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

The Colts are the latest team to close their facility after receiving word of positive COVID-19 tests.

The team issued a statement on Friday morning announcing that they will be working remotely as they work to confirm that those tests are true positives.

“This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested posted for COVID-19,” the statement said. “The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available.”

Indianapolis is scheduled to host Cincinnati on Sunday, but any plans for that game are going to be tentative until the confirmation process comes to an end. The Bengals have a bye in Week Nine and the Colts have a bye in Week Seven, so any move from this Sunday would take some schedule shuffling by the league.

The Falcons closed their facility on Thursday after a positive test, but are expected to be back in the building Friday as long as no other positive results come back from the latest round of tests.