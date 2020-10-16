Dalvin Cook will not play against the Falcons

Getty Images

The Vikings won’t have running back Dalvin Cook in the lineup when they try for their second win of the season at home this Sunday.

Cook hurt his groin during last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and did not practice at all this week. That made the team’s decision to rule him out for this weekend’s game against the Falcons amount to little more than a formality.

Alexander Mattison will be the lead back for Minnesota with Cook out of the lineup.

Wide receiver K.J. Osborn (hamstring), cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring), and guard Dru Samia (wrist) were also ruled out. Cornerback Holton Hill (foot) is likely to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.