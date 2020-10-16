David Irving reinstated from suspension

Getty Images

Defensive lineman David Irving could be making a return to the NFL.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that Irving has been reinstated from the suspended list. Irving was suspended indefinitely in March 2019 for violations of the substance abuse policy.

Irving said he was done with football at the time because of the league’s policies on marijuana. Those policies have been relaxed under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement and now Irving is looking for a chance to resume his career.

Irving showed plenty of pass rushing ability before his suspension. He had 12.5 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in 37 games with the Cowboys from 2015 to 2018. He is now a free agent and able to sign with any team.