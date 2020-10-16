Dwayne Haskins back at Washington’s facility

Getty Images

Dwayne Haskins is back in the building.

The Washington quarterback was sent home from the team’s game last Sunday because of an illness and he remained away from the team on Wednesday and Thursday for the same reason. His time away from the team has come to an end on Friday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Haskins is at the facility and taking part in team meetings. They’re scheduled to practice later in the day.

The onset of Haskins’ illness coming just after he was benched in favor of Kyle Allen and demoted to the third string led some to question whether there might have been other factors contributing to his absence. Whether or not that’s the case, Haskins is now back with the team.