Eagles place Matt Pryor on COVID-19 list

The Eagles announced they placed offensive lineman Matt Pryor on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Tim McManus of ESPN reports that Pryor has not tested positive for the coronavirus but was in close contact with someone outside of the building who did. The team will go through the necessary protocol, which means they will have to play without Pryor on Sunday.

The Eagles are scheduled to play the Ravens.

Pryor, 25, has started the past three games at right guard, playing all 211 offensive snaps in those three games. He played 46 offensive snaps and seven on special teams the first two games.

He has played 17 games in his career, with the past three games the only games he has started.