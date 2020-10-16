Eagles RG Matt Pryor to miss game with illness

Getty Images

NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills warned that there will be an uptick in players missing practices and/or games as flu season hits because teams will be keeping any player with COVID-19 symptoms away from the team even if they are testing negative for the coronavirus.

The Eagles will have to make a change to their offensive line due to those circumstances. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced on Friday that right guard Matt Pryor will not play against the Ravens because of an illness.

Pryor, who has started and played every snap of the last three games, did not practice on Thursday.

Jamon Brown will get the start in place of Pryor. The veteran has not appeared in a game yet this season.