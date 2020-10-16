Gayle Benson OK after attempted car theft

Getty Images

Saints owner Gayle Benson thwarted an attempt to steal her car in New Orleans last weekend.

New Orleans police say a car pulled up alongside Benson’s last Saturday afternoon and one of the passengers in that car got into Benson’s. Per the report, he abandoned the attempt when Benson began to yell at him.

“While she was very shaken at the time, she was unharmed and is doing fine,” Saints spokesman Greg Bensel said in a statement, via NOLA.com. “She wanted to send her sincere gratitude to the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department that responded so quickly and professionally.”

The would-be thief pulled up and left the scene in a white Nissan Titan. Police have no suspects at this time.