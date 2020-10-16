Gregg Williams: Jets allowing 32 points a game is not all on the defense

Getty Images

The Jets have allowed 161 points through five games this season, the second-most in the NFL. But Jets defensive coordinator says that’s not all his defense’s fault.

Asked today about the fact that the Jets are giving up 32.2 points a game this season, Williams acknowledged that statistic does not reflect well on his defense but said it’s not entirely about his defense.

“It’s not a very good number and a lot of it’s not all defensively,” Williams said.

Asked to clarify what he meant by that, Williams declined.

“You’d have to figure it out,” Williams said.

It sure sounds like Williams was deflecting some blame toward the Jets’ offense and special teams, and he wouldn’t be wrong: Bad play by the other units has given the Jets’ opponents good field position. But the Jets’ defense has been bad, too. With a team as bad as the Jets, there’s plenty of blame to go around.