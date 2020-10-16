Jarvis Landry back at practice for Browns

Getty Images

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was throwing passes during the open portion of Friday’s practice and that wasn’t the only positive development on the injury front for the Browns.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry sat out on Wednesday and Thursday due to hip and rib injuries, but he was back on Friday to catch some of those passes that Mayfield was throwing.

The hip issue is one that Landry has been dealing with all year. The rib injury happened when he took a hit after a catch last Sunday and it impacted Landry enough that he had to crawl to the sideline.

Landry returned to the game after that, however, and his return to practice is a good sign that he’ll be able to go against the Steelers. The same is true of Mayfield, who has been dealing with his own injured ribs but has not missed practice this week.