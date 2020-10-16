Jets OC: Execution our problem, not who calls plays

Getty Images

Jets head coach Adam Gase opened the week musing about the possibility that he would give up his role as the offensive playcaller after an 0-5 start to the season.

Gase ultimately didn’t go that route. He said on Wednesday that he will remain in the role after conversations with members of the coaching staff about the problems on offense.

One might wonder if assistant coaches might tell their boss what they think he wants to hear, but offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said on Thursday that isn’t the case. Loggains said “the staff would have no problem telling the boss” that his play calls were an issue and that he believes the issue lies elsewhere.

“Our issues on offense are bigger than playcalling right now. It comes down to execution,” Loggains said, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “It comes down to making sure your guys are in the right spots. Whoever calls the plays isn’t [himself] converting on third-and-1, isn’t converting the fourth-and-1 last week in the game. Those are things that come down to details.”

The Jets have been bad enough that any explanation for their shortcomings has some truth to it. None of those explanations reflect all that well on the coaching staff, but the team has thus far avoided joining the Texans and Falcons in making a change.