Jimmy Garoppolo set to start on Sunday night

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t get an injury designation before last week’s game against the Dolphins and he went on to start for the first time since Week Two.

Garoppolo didn’t appear comfortable with his ankle, however, and played poorly before being benched in favor of C.J. Beathard. The 49ers will be hoping for better results this weekend.

The quarterback is absent from the final injury report of the week again this week and he’s in line to start against the Rams on Sunday night.

Five players did land injury designations on Friday. Linebacker Kwon Alexander (ankle) and cornerback Dontae Johnson (groin) have been ruled out. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), safety Marcell Harris (ankle), and running back Jeffery Wilson (calf) are listed as questionable.